WRHA Warns of Data Breach After Vehicle Theft

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is contacting 58 people after a data breach.

The WRHA says a home care employee had a bag stolen from her vehicle containing employees’ daily schedule of activities, including personal health information for her clients on March 26.

The forms that were in the bag may have contained such information as name, date of birth, telephone number, address, as well as information about health services that are being provided to these clients.

The health authority is contacting the affected clients directly and is advising them on preventing fraud and identity theft.

The home care program doesn’t maintain any financial information for clients.