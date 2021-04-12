114 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 35,327.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,370 active cases, 33,008 people have recovered, and 57 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 949.

Monday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 9 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 62 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,030 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 606,373.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.