Mountie Takes in Nine Stray Puppies in Northern Manitoba













A Manitoba RCMP is fostering nine puppies after their mother recently gave birth in Cross Lake.

Constable Stacey Shearer was called to a residence the morning of April 8, where a dog, named Goldie, had given birth on the home’s deck. It turned out the mother and her new babies were all strays.

“Everyone helps out as much as they can in the community,” said Cst. Shearer, “And I just try to do my part, so when I discovered Goldie didn’t have a home, I took her and her pups in. They were only a few days old. They still had their umbilical cords attached.”

Cst. Shearer is caring for the dogs while also arranging their flight to Winnipeg with the assistance of the Manitoba Animal Alliance.

RCMP say this isn’t the first time Shearer has stepped forward to help animals in need. She has been involved with fostering and rescuing hundreds of dogs and has bottle-fed a lot of pups. She has two of her own at home as well.

“We work closely with the community and rescue organizations when there are dogs that need assistance. We are all dog lovers and are happy to help out when we can.”