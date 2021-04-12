Police Investigate Multiple Shootings, Stabbings Overnight













Winnipeg police are investigating six separate shooting and stabbing incidents that began Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The first incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. when a report of gunshots was heard behind the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue. Shortly after, a man in his 20s attended a nearby hospital with gunshot wound injuries.

About two hours later, officers responded to a shelter in the South Point Douglas area after a woman in her 40s had been found with a stab wound injury. She was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Other incidents included:

12:24 a.m. Monday — Officers responded to the 200 block of Young Street for a report of shots that had been heard in the area. Soon after, a man in his 30s attended a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound injury.

1:42 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Sherbrook Street for a report of a stabbing and located an injured man in his 40s. It’s believed he was assaulted near the 500 block of Portage Avenue. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

2:08 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Pritchard Avenue for a report of a stabbing and located an injured teenage girl. She was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition. A woman in her 20s was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

3:59 a.m. — Officers responded to the 400 block of Furby Street for a report of shots that had been heard in the area. No injuries were reported, however, there was gunshot damage to a nearby residence.

Police are investigating all six incidents and can’t say at this time whether they are related.