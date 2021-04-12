Police Probe Women Being Pulled into Vehicles











61 Shares

Winnipeg police say they are investigating several reports of women being forcefully pulled into vehicles over the weekend.

The three suspicious incidents all occurred on Saturday night between 10 p.m. and around midnight.

The first call to 911 reported a female screaming and possibly being dragged into a vehicle near the 100 block of Clarke Street by two males. The female may have been able to flee and has not been identified.

The vehicle was described as a mid-size white Land Rover-style SUV. The driver was described as a white or Middle Eastern male with a short stalky build and was wearing a toque. The passenger was described as a black man, about 25-years-old, 6’3” in height with a thin build and may have been wearing a khaki-coloured jacket.

Just before 11:30 p.m., a woman in her 40s reported she was walking near the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street when she was pulled into a vehicle and assaulted. She was later able to flee from the vehicle and suffered minor physical injuries.

The vehicle was described as a white Dodge Journey SUV. Two male occupants were described as East Indian. A third male occupant was described as Indigenous.

At approximately 11:51 p.m., a caller to 911 reported she had seen two males assaulting a female near the area of Alexander Avenue and Gunnell Street. The males fled in a vehicle soon after. Officers located the female who indicated she had been assaulted by a family member and did not want police assistance. She was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle was described as a white Dodge Journey or a Jeep Cherokee. No description of the males is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).