Broadcaster Brian Munz to Lead Communications at Golf Manitoba













WINNIPEG — Former TSN 1290 broadcaster Brian Munz has joined Golf Manitoba as the organization’s director of communications.

Munz will assist provincial and national media in the promotion of member clubs, competitors and volunteers.

“Brian is one of Canada’s most respected broadcast voices for the Winnipeg Jets and Hockey Canada’s Championship games on TSN television and radio,” said executive director Jared Ladobruk. “His passion for storytelling and creating compelling content is something we are excited to add to our Golf Manitoba platforms.”

A veteran sports broadcaster with 27 years of experience in both radio and television, Munz still frequently covers the Jets on his podcast, “Jetstream with Brian Munz.”

“I have been so fortunate to live a childhood dream broadcasting AHL and NHL hockey in Winnipeg. As much as I love hockey, golf has been a passion since I was a young guy going to the course with my dad,” Munz said in a statement.

“This is an incredible opportunity to promote our province’s great golf courses and share the stories of those who love the game as much as I do. Being a member of the media, I know how hard it is to manage all the sports stories fans want to hear. I’m here for Golf Manitoba to be on the radar daily.”