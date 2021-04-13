Still Time to Nominate Manitoba’s Worst Roads











WINNIPEG — Manitobans still have time to vote for the province’s worst roads as part of CAA Manitoba’s annual campaign.

The Worst Roads campaign solicits votes from all motorists, cyclists, transit users and pedestrians to nominate stretches of roads needing repairs or upgrades.

“This campaign gives Manitobans a voice. By voting for your worst road, you are effecting change and letting governments know what matters to you and your community,” says Heather Mack, government and community relations manager, CAA Manitoba.

Once all the votes are in, CAA Manitoba will reveal a top 10 list to be used for municipalities and the province to target infrastructure investments.

Nominations are open until Sunday, April 18 at caaworstroads.com.