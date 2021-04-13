135 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 35,459.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home

Health officials say there are 1,438 active cases, 33,070 people have recovered, and 62 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 14 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 951.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 34 cases in the Northern health region

• 5 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 89 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,955 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 608,345

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.