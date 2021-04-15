Plug Pulled on 2021 Winnipeg International Jazz Festival













The 2021 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival is the latest summer event to cancel amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers say they still intend to offer some programming, albeit physically-distanced outdoor events and online concert viewing experiences. Under normal circumstances, hundreds of people would pack Old Market Square for live performances in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.

“We have taken this time to take a strategic look at the organization and look forward to partnering with organizations and musicians in our community to offer a modified slate of safe and accessible summer and fall programming for 2021,” said Jazz Winnipeg acting executive director Angela Heck.

“Our priority continues to be the safety and health of our staff, performers, crew members, audience, and the general public, as well as the health and vitality of Winnipeg’s music community.”

Jazz Winnipeg says it looks forward to unveiling more 2021 programming shortly.

Other cancelled festivals this year include the Winnipeg Folk Festival and Dauphin’s Countryfest.