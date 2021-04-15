153 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 35,688.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 30s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

Health officials say there are 1,528 active cases, 33,205 people have recovered, and 62 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 955.

The first case of the P1 variant of concern, first identified in Brazil, has been confirmed in Manitoba. The case was identified in an individual from the Interlake–Eastern health region.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 57 cases in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 73 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,648 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 613,701.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.