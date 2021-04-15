New App Offers Cash Incentive for Manitobans to Recycle













WINNIPEG — It pays to recycle. Literally.

A new app from Recycle Everywhere is creating an incentive for people to toss their used beverage containers into a blue recycling bin.

Through the Recycle Everywhere mobile app, Manitobans can track their recycling efforts for a chance to win up to $25,000 in cash and prizes.

“The Recycle Everywhere incentive program and mobile app is about encouraging Manitobans to recover more empty beverage containers by giving back,” says Ken Friesen, executive director of the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association (CBCRA), the organization that runs Recycle Everywhere.

“With cash and prizes, we are supporting local businesses and Manitobans as we slowly come out [of] the pandemic.”

The program’s first monthly winner, Colin Bazin, was presented with a $5,000 cheque on Thursday during a news conference in Whittier Park.

“Manitobans who put their beverage containers into blue bins not only divert waste, they extend the lifecycle of containers because the materials are able to keep coming back as new containers or as other products,” Friesen added.