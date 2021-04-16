127 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 35,815.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,551 active cases, 33,309 people have recovered, and 60 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 955.

Friday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 29 cases in the Northern health region

• 6cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 cases in the Southern Health region

• 75 cases in the Winnipeg health region

1,954 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 615,906

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.