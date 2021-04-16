Jets Extend Adam Lowry to Five-Year, $16.25M Deal













The Winnipeg Jets have locked up forward Adam Lowry to a five-year contract worth $16.25 million.

Lowry, 28, is in his seventh season with the Jets and his goals, assists, and points per game in 2020-21 are the highest of his career.

The St. Louis native has 20 points (8G, 12A) in 44 games this season after he led Winnipeg with three points (1G, 2A) in four postseason games in 2019-20.

He made his Jets debut in 2014-15 after spending two seasons with the team’s AHL affiliate in St. John’s following a four-year WHL career

Lowry was drafted in the third round (67th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft and is the son of Jets assistant coach Dave Lowry.