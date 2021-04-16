Manitoba Commits $1.2M for Mental Health, Addictions Initiatives











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is committing $1.2 million for mental health and addictions initiatives.

The announcement was made Friday by Families Minister Rochelle Squires and Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery Minister Audrey Gordon at the Manitoba legislature.

“We are focused on supporting vulnerable populations, including children and youth, and an increase in community prevention services for families will help reduce their risk of involvement with Manitoba Child and Family Services,” Squires said in a statement.

“This investment will also improve access to mental health assessments and services for youth in the Thompson area, and create much-needed virtual access to mental wellness programming for children.”

The funding will be allocated as follows:

$810,000 to Blue Thunderbird Family Care Inc. to extend the Granny’s House community respite pilot project for a second year and expand it to a second location

$200,000 to the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre for clinician assessment and referral services in Thompson

$60,000 for Community Living disABILITY Services clients for Naloxone kits

$123,000 to the Mount Carmel Clinic for its Super Dads Program and other services;

$35,000 to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for its public education campaign against sexual exploitation

$30,000 to the Manitoba Association of Women’s Shelters for a virtual staff training curriculum

$21,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association for Thrival Kits (virtual component)

The initiatives will be delivered through the Canada-Manitoba Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement.