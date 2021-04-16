Manitoba Expands Restaurant Relief Fund, Tops Up by $2M













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing funding to restaurants impacted by COVID-19 health restrictions by $2 million.

The Dine-in Restaurant Relief Program was expanded Friday to include rural restaurants and catering companies impacted by the restrictions

“This expanded program is intended to provide extended financial relief to dine-in restaurants that have been affected financially by the province moving to critical (red) on the RestartMB Pandemic Response System and resulting public health orders,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce, which is administering the fund in partnership with the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

The Dine-in Restaurant Relief Program was designed to provide a rebate to dine-in restaurants that shifted to a delivery model due to public health restrictions. The program helps offset costs related to delivery services, whether a restaurant provides its own delivery service or uses a third- party delivery company.

The program was launched in January and has approved 513 applications, paying out approximately $4 million in rebates as of March 31, primarily in Winnipeg.