183 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 35,992.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GD4

Health officials say there are 1,630 active cases, 33,404 people have recovered, and 58 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 15 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 958.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 24 cases in the Northern health region

• 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 13 cases in the Southern Health region

• 127 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,828 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 619,722.

Pop-up vaccination clinic in Winnipeg

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Winnipeg from April 18-20 at 1-1680 Notre Dame Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Manitobans who are eligible can call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to make an appointment.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.