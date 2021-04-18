170 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday; 1 Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 36,159.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region

Health officials say there are 1,688 active cases, 33,512 people have recovered, and 61 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 16 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 959.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 18 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 13 cases in the Southern Health region

• 96 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,346 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 622,343.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.