Man Fatally Shot at Winnipeg Cemetery











57 Shares

Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was shot at a cemetery in the south end of the city on Friday evening.

Police responded to shots fired at Thomson in the Park Cemetery in the 1200 block of McGillivray Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

One man was struck by gunfire and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Hayder Hassan, 21, of Winnipeg.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).