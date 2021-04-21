164 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 36,632.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 50s from the Northern Health region

Health officials say there are 1,833 active cases, 33,838 people have recovered, and 72 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 18 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 961.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 30 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 24 cases in the Southern Health region

• 76 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,785 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 630,143.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.