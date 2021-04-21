Manitoba Commits $2.5M to Improve Provincial Trails











WINNIPEG — The province is investing $2.5 million to create, maintain and expand recreational trails across Manitoba.

The Manitoba Trails Strategic Fund was developed in partnership with Trails Manitoba to provide grants meant to benefit trail projects in urban centres outside of Winnipeg.

“Trails Manitoba saw an incredible response to our call for trail grant applications this past winter,” said Erik Dickson, president, Trails Manitoba.

“This additional investment in trails will allow us to respond to many more meritorious grant applications for trail development and maintenance projects throughout Manitoba. As more Manitobans look to trails to stay active, improve their mental health and explore their province, this funding will allow us to continue to improve our province’s trail offerings and ensure their long-term viability for future generations to enjoy.”

The province says the funding will encourage collaboration with local organizations and municipalities for trail expansions and improvements.

A public engagement survey conducted by the province earlier this year found nearly half of the 2,000 people who responded said they have used trails more since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with activities covering a range of uses including hiking, horseback riding, off-road vehicle riding and paddling on water routes.