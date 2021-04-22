RCMP Search Property in Relation to Missing Manitoba Woman













Manitoba RCMP are searching a property near Glenboro today in relation to the disappearance of Anna Marquart.

The 31-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home on July 4, 2020.

Blue Hills RCMP conducted the search with the consent of the property owner, who they say is fully cooperating in the investigation.

Police are concerned for Marquart’s well-being but say there isn’t any evidence to suggest criminality.

She is described as 5’1” tall and 119 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 726-7519 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.