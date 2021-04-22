261 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 261 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 36,890.

One additional death was also reported:

• A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to the Russell Health Centre

Health officials say there are 1,682 active cases, 34,246 people have recovered, and 76 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 21 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 962.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 25 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 36 cases in the Northern health region

• 10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 31 cases in the Southern Health region

• 159 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,427 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 633,974.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.