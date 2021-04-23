Police Dismantle Drug Trafficking Network in Westman













A seven-month investigation into a drug trafficking network in Brandon and Western Manitoba has ended in arrests and several seizures.

Dubbed Project Debris, the investigation involved officers from the Manitoba RCMP, Brandon police and Rivers Police Service.

Police executed seven search warrants on Tuesday at various locations in Brandon and the Riverdale Municipality.

Officers seized approximately $17,000 in cash along with a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Evidence to support high-level drug trafficking was also seized along with 14 firearms.

Other seized items included multiple motorcycles, including two Harley Davidsons, and a Honda Goldwing model stolen from British Columbia. The criminal enterprise is also said to have had ties to B.C.

Seven people were arrested and charged with a multitude of drug and firearm-related offences. Five additional warrants for arrest have been issued with similar charges.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and will likely result in more arrests.