Winnipeg Man Charged in Million-Dollar Auto Shop Arson













Winnipeg police have laid arson charges against a man related to a million-dollar fire at an autobody shop in February 2020.

Henry’s Provencher Autobody and Frameworks was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to the St. Boniface business last winter.

The structure and contents, including several vehicles, were destroyed. Nobody was hurt as the building was vacant of people at the time.

The fire was deemed suspicious and police believed the arson was committed for fraudulent monetary gain. Total damages were estimated at more than $1 million.

Police arrested a 41-year-old Winnipeg man on Thursday. He is facing charges of arson for fraudulent purposes and arson causing damage to property.

His name hasn’t been released and he will appear in court at a later date.