Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Three Priority Winnipeg Neighbourhoods













WINNIPEG — The province is making it easier for people in three Winnipeg neighbourhoods to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility guidelines expanded on Friday to include anyone aged 18 and older living or working in Downtown East, Point Douglas South and Inkster East.

The three areas, which encompass nearly 35,000 people, are the so-called hot spots being targeted by officials due to a rise in virus transmission.

“These communities were selected based on an analysis of COVID-19 rates, population density, percentages of racialized populations, income levels and housing suitability in those areas,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Vaccine Implementation Task Force. “We encourage everyone eligible in these communities to make their appointment as soon as they can.”

People who qualify for vaccination include school staff and child-care providers as well as people who work in food-processing facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations and anywhere that serves food including restaurants and food banks.

View a map of vaccine eligibility by neighbourhood

Eligible people in these areas can now begin to make appointments at supersites, and at the urban Indigenous vaccine clinics at:

• Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, 180 Higgins Avenue

• Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre – Win Gardner Place, 363 MacGregor Avenue

Eligibility also now includes front-line police and firefighters.

Outside of the specific regions and occupations, the general vaccine eligibility remains at 50 or older and First Nations people 30 or older for supersites (Pfizer). Those 40 or older can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at Manitoba pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

To book an appointment, call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visit ProtectMB.ca.