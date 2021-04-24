276 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 3 Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 37,339.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region

• A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

• A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at the Russell Health Centre

Health officials say there are 1,891 active cases, 34,481 people have recovered, and 74 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 21 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 967.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 21 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 27 cases in the Southern Health region

• 183 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,815 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 640,928.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.