259 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 37,598.

Health officials say there are 2,024 active cases, 34,607 people have recovered, and 74 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 22 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 967.

Sunday’s cases include:

6 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

25 cases in the Northern health region;

25 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

15 cases in the Southern Health regio n

188 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,955 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 644,136.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.