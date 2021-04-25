259 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 37,598.
Health officials say there are 2,024 active cases, 34,607 people have recovered, and 74 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 22 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 967.
Sunday’s cases include:
- 6 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- 25 cases in the Northern health region;
- 25 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- 15 cases in the Southern Health region
- 188 cases in the Winnipeg health region
2,955 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 644,136.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.