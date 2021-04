WINNIPEG — A road renewal project will result in the temporary closure of a section of southbound Salter Street over the summer.

The city says Salter between Selkirk Avenue and Cathedral Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 26 until the end of September.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during this time.

Motorists must use alternate routes while this road closure is in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained.