210 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 1 Death













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 37,808.

One additional death was also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,093 active cases, 34,747 people have recovered, and 83 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 21 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 968.

Monday’s cases include:

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 15 cases in the Northern health region

• 19 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 157 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,784 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 646,981.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.