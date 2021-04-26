Highway 75, Trans-Canada Highway Targeted for Upgrades













WINNIPEG — The Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 75 are among two major roadways in Manitoba receiving an injection of infrastructure cash from the province.

More than $630 million has been committed for such projects in the 2021-22 fiscal years.

“These are very important projects, and the heavy construction industry is proud to be part of making Manitoba’s roads safer and our bridges and water control structures stronger, serving the interests of all Manitobans,” said Chris Lorenc, president of the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.

Highway 1 will receive $90 million, while Highway 75 between Winnipeg and the U.S. border will see $20 million. Rehabilitation also includes dams at Rapid City and Rivers, as well as:

• Structure replacement on Highway 10 in Brandon at Daly Overpass

• Structure replacement on Highway 59 at the Red River Floodway

• Interchange construction of PTH 100 (South Perimeter) at PR 200 (St. Mary’s Road). The design-build request for proposals is planned to be advertised this spring with construction to begin in September.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says additional maintenance and construction projects across the province will be tendered including various paving activities and upgrades to PTH 59 from the U.S. border to allow truck weight limits for trade and commercial routes for RTAC loading.