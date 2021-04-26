Home » The Canadian Press » Northern Manitoba Added to Priority List for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Northern Manitoba Added to Priority List for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

April 26, 2021 11:50 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Coronavirus Vaccine

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination priority program to include all adults who live or work in the northern health region.

Adults who live in the Seven Oaks West neighbourhood in Winnipeg can also now get a shot, as can people who work there in certain public-facing jobs such as teachers, grocery store workers and child care staff.

The province announced similar priority measures last week for three neighbourhoods in central Winnipeg.

Elsewhere in the province, the minimum age for vaccinations remains at 30 and up for First Nations people, and 40 and up for others.

Manitoba has seen its COVID-19 numbers rise in recent weeks and the government is scheduled to announce stricter public health measures today.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer warned last week the province was likely looking at some type of lockdown.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Coronavirus | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg

