218 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,025.

Health officials say there are 2,173 active cases and 34,884 people have recovered. Hospitalization data wasn’t immediately available today. The death toll in the province is 968.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 12 cases in the Northern health region

• 30 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 15 cases in the Southern Health region

• 156 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,806 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 649,827.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.