Man Fires Shotgun into Winnipeg Home, Narrowly Missing Child: Police













Winnipeg police say a man fired a shotgun through a home and narrowly missed hitting a child on Monday night.

Police responded to the 700 block of Home Street just after 9 p.m. when an unknown man kicked in the front door and then fired a shotgun while inside the porch. No injuries were reported.

Officers were also responding to a disturbance call at the time in the 600 block of Arlington Street. An unknown man was trying to kick in both the front and back doors of the house, but the residents placed a 2×4 at the rear door, stopping the intruder. Police say the residents reported this was the second night the man tried to gain entry into their home.

Police located the suspect on Arlington Street near the rear lane of Sargent Avenue holding a sawed-off shotgun. The man dropped the weapon and fled, but was arrested after police used a Taser to subdue him following a brief chase.

It’s believed methamphetamine use was a factor in both incidents.

Stephen Michael Toews, 31, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.