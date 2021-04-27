‘A Dream:’ Winnipeg Woman Wins $1M Lotto Max Draw











WINNIPEG — Nadiya Krasko couldn’t believe it when she discovered she was the city’s newest millionaire.

“I scanned my ticket in-store,” she said of her recent lottery windfall. “I was shocked but so happy. I went home and told my family right away.”

Krasko won $1 million after her Lotto Max Maxmillions ticket was one of 23 to strike it big on February 26.

“We were all in disbelief,” she recalled. “We even took the ticket to another store the next day to make sure we were seeing things right.”

Krasko plans to retire with her winnings.

“It’s a dream for me. After I retire, I’m going to help my family financially. I’d also like to do some travelling when it’s safe to travel again.”

Krasko purchased the winning ticket at Graham Convenience Store at 438 Graham Avenue in Winnipeg.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 20, 23, 35, 46 and 48.