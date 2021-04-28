189 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday; 3 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 38,211.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 20s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 20 from Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern

• a female in her 100s from Southern Health, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern

Health officials say there are 2,206 active cases, 35,034 people have recovered, and 78 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 25 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 971.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 5 cases in the Northern health region

• 27 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 16 cases in the Southern Health region

• 124 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,239 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 653,076.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.