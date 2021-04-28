Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Kyle Thomas













The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Kyle Thomas for the 2021 season.

Thomas last pitched in 2019 for the Short Season-A New York-Penn League’s Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers) where he posted a 1.35 ERA in three starts and 14 relief appearances.

The Mississauga native, 26, struck out 20, walked eight, and allowed just 22 hits across 35.0 innings pitched. He didn’t allow a run in 12 of his 14 relief outings, and worked at least two innings in eight of them.

“The velo is good, and he can also give us multiple innings out of the bullpen,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He’s an intriguing guy for me. He’s young, has worked very hard, and you can tell that he misses the game after sitting out last year. He’s anxious to get out there and compete, and I think he can be a really nice rookie for us.”

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Eduard Reyes has signed with Leone di Bologna in Italy, while catcher Lucas Herbert has elected to retire from professional baseball.