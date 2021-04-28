MADD Canada Adding Names to Winnipeg Memorial











The names of victims of drunk driving are being added to an existing memorial in Winnipeg.

MADD Canada says it’s a heartbreaking, yet important annual event to add new names to the Manitoba Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.

The memorial monument, located at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery, honours the memories of victims killed in impaired driving crashes. The names of 80 Manitobans are currently etched into the monument.

MADD Canada is working with families of other victims to have their names added. If you have lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash and wish to have their name added, the public is asked to contact Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada western region victim services manager at 1-866-461-4077 or [email protected].

A ceremony to honour the new names added to the monument this year, and to remember all victims of impaired driving, will be held on Saturday, September 11.