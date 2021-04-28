Language Interpretation Offered to Manitobans Booking, Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine











WINNIPEG — Manitobans who book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and then receive the dose will have access to interpreter services at both stages of the process.

The province announced Wednesday those who make an appointment by phone will be able to access the service in more than 100 languages. A request for an interpreter at a supersite can also be made at the time of inoculation.

“Being able to access care in your preferred language helps people better understand the information they’re being provided and makes the experience more comfortable, equitable and accessible,” said Health Minister Heather Stefanson.

“We believe this expansion to the services we offer will encourage more Manitobans to make their appointments and get the vaccine sooner.”

When people call 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) to make their appointment, they can identify that they would like to speak to someone in their preferred language. The call centre will then connect with an interpreter service and use three-way calling to support the client in booking their appointment with the help of a professional interpreter. If requested for a supersite appointment, a language interpreter will be provided by phone. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter services can also be requested for supersite appointments and will be provided by tablet or computer.