Save-On-Foods Opens Two New Winnipeg Stores

WINNIPEG — Grocery chain Save-On-Foods has opened two new stores in the city.

The Pembina Crossing location at 1910 Pembina Highway and the Kildonan location at 1555 Regent Avenue West will officially open Thursday, but shoppers have been treated to an early soft opening for the past week.

The B.C.-based grocer opened its first three Winnipeg stores five years ago, located in Bridgwater, St. James and Northgate.

“Since 2016, the city of Winnipeg has fully embraced Save-On-Foods and we could not be more excited to offer our customers more of the products and unique service they’ve come to know and love,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“Giving Marcella her $100,000 prize in March was a fantastic experience and we can’t wait to give all of our customers in Winnipeg the best shopping experience in the West with the opening of these two beautiful new stores.”

Both new stores will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and join others with enhanced safety protocols in place for shoppers.