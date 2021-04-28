Winnipeg Couple Luck Out with $1M Lotto Win











A Winnipeg couple will be retiring comfortably with a recent $1 million lottery win.

Sandra and David Allard matched all six numbers on the April 7 Western 649 draw. They waited a couple of days to check their ticket before realizing their windfall.

“We checked the ticket on the self-scanner at the store,” said Sandra. “At first I thought we won $1,000. When David said it was more than that — we were shocked!”

“We’re going to do the responsible things,” added David. “Pay our bills, upgrade or vehicles, maybe buy a new house. But the main thing is we’re able to retire comfortably. It’s a nice spot to be in.”

The Allards purchased their winning Western 649 ticket at the Walmart Good-to-Go located at 2370 McPhillips Street in Winnipeg. Their winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 30, 31 and 49.

They split the game’s top prize with another winning ticket purchased somewhere in Alberta. The couple won an additional $3,000 in subsidiary prizes.