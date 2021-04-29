230 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 230 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 38,439.

Three additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 50s from Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from Northern health region

Health officials say there are 2,263 active cases, 35,203 people have recovered, and 80 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 28 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 973.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 11 cases in the Northern health region

• 23 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 14 cases in the Southern Health region

• 177 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,941 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 656,519.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.