Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Four More Manitoba Communities











WINNIPEG — Manitobans living in four more communities can soon roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province on Thursday expanded eligibility to Inkster West and Fort Garry South in Winnipeg, Brandon’s East End and Powerview-Pine Falls.

Those 18+ living in those communities can receive their shot. People living outside of those regions, but working in a number of front-line jobs within the specific communities, are also eligible.

Eligible professions include school staff and child-care providers as well as people who work in food-processing facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations and anywhere that serves food including restaurants and food banks.

View a map of vaccine eligibility by neighbourhood

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.