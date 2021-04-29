Two Charged in Dauphin Drug Raid













Two people from Dauphin have been charged following a drug seizure at a home in the Manitoba city.

RCMP executed a search warrant on 4th Avenue SE on Wednesday, where they located approximately 60 grams of cocaine, numerous illicit pills, cash, a firearm and drug-related paraphernalia.

Katie Schabler, 41, and Germaine Beaulieu, 26, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of trafficking paraphernalia and several firearm-related offences.

Schabler was released on a promise to appear in court, while Beaulieu was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in Dauphin court today.

RCMP continue to investigate.