Public Asked for Input on Improvements to Ste. Agathe Bridge

WINNIPEG — The province has launched an online engagement survey for the public to weigh in on improvements to the Louis Riel Bridge in Ste. Agathe, Manitoba.

The bridge on Provincial Road 305 was originally built in 1959 and spans the Red River as a vital link to Highway 75.

“We are looking for public feedback with regards to a new proposed bridge on PR 305 over the Red River, near the community of Ste. Agathe. We want to ensure that our design not only maintains a safe, long-term crossing, but also balances the interests of citizens and businesses in the area,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

A preliminary design study has been initiated to identify and develop options for extending the service life of the bridge.

The online public engagement process will close on May 13.