Police Lay Additional Charges in Project Gold Dust













Winnipeg police have charged two more people in relation to an inter-provincial drug bust announced earlier this year.

Eleven people were charged and $11.5 million in cash, proceeds of crime and assets were seized as part of Project Gold Dust.

Police made the announcement on February 24, showing off the cache of items seized during a news conference.

Police have since charged Matthew William Liwanag, 25, and Jeremiah Bruce Alcera, 23, with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Officers also seized a 2015 Infinity Q50 as offence-related property.

Both accused have been released from custody for future court dates.