Little Opera Company Presenting Weekly Virtual Concerts













WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s arts community is continuing to explore virtual opportunities to connect with audiences in the face of the pandemic, including Little Opera Company.

LOC is presenting weekly episodes of “All Those Arias” on YouTube from now until May 25.

“It’s not just a virtual concert, it’s a play along at home gameshow to help test your knowledge of opera,” says Rob Herriot, the show’s director. “People love Jeopardy! because you can play along. This is like that, except there is the added element of the on-screen contestants who are all loveable and hilarious.”

Host Vic Trolla, played by renowned Canadian stage director Rob Herriot, will run you through your musical paces, test your proficiency, and tickle your funny bone.

“Manitoba Opera is very pleased to be able to provide support to Little Opera Company for the All Those Arias project,” said Larry Desrochers, Manitoba Opera general director and CEO.

“This initiative has provided performing opportunities for artists, as well as work for crew members, and I’m sure audiences will enjoy it immensely.”

Episodes will be released weekly on Little Opera Company’s YouTube channel and can be accessed by visiting LittleOpera.ca. Performances are free, but donations are being accepted and can be made online.