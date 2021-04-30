Manitoba Expands AstraZeneca Vaccine Eligibility to 30+ with Health Conditions











WINNIPEG — Manitobans with priority health conditions between 30 and 39 can now receive the AstraZeneca/Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is available at pharmacies and medical clinics, with appointments and availability subject to each specific location.

The province has also expanded eligibility for supersites and pop-up clinics to include anyone aged 18 and up who:

• Are pregnant

• Are a client of Community Living disABILITY Services

• Work in any health-care setting including outpatient settings (expanded from previous eligibility)

• Work in the vaccine warehouse

These individuals can begin booking appointments at supersites or pop-up clinics at 2 p.m. today.

All adults aged 18 and older who live or work in specified jobs in these priority communities can continue to make an appointment:

• Prairie Mountain Health – Brandon East End and Brandon Downtown

• Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – Inkster West, Fort Garry South, Seven Oaks West, Downtown East, Point Douglas South, Inkster East, Point Douglas North and Downtown West

• Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority – Powerview – Pine Falls

All adults who live or work (in any role) in the Northern Regional Health Authority, as well as Churchill, are also eligible.

View a map of vaccine eligibility by neighbourhood

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.