Manitoba Expands AstraZeneca Vaccine Eligibility to 30+ with Health Conditions

WINNIPEG — Manitobans with priority health conditions between 30 and 39 can now receive the AstraZeneca/Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is available at pharmacies and medical clinics, with appointments and availability subject to each specific location.
The province has also expanded eligibility for supersites and pop-up clinics to include anyone aged 18 and up who:
• Are pregnant
• Are a client of Community Living disABILITY Services
• Work in any health-care setting including outpatient settings (expanded from previous eligibility)
• Work in the vaccine warehouse
These individuals can begin booking appointments at supersites or pop-up clinics at 2 p.m. today.
All adults aged 18 and older who live or work in specified jobs in these priority communities can continue to make an appointment:
• Prairie Mountain Health – Brandon East End and Brandon Downtown
• Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – Inkster West, Fort Garry South, Seven Oaks West, Downtown East, Point Douglas South, Inkster East, Point Douglas North and Downtown West
• Interlake–Eastern Regional Health Authority – Powerview – Pine Falls
All adults who live or work (in any role) in the Northern Regional Health Authority, as well as Churchill, are also eligible.
View a map of vaccine eligibility by neighbourhood
Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-MAN-VACC (1-844-626-8222) or visiting ProtectMB.ca.
