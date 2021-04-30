Winnipeg Restaurants Rolling Out the Dough for La Pizza Week











Move over, poutine and burgers, there’s a new dish at the table.

La Pizza Week is exactly what you think it is. A full week dedicated to the most creative and over-the-top pizza creations in Canada.

From May 1-7, more than 1,000 restaurants across the country will be firing up their ovens and getting the dough rolling to see who can whip up the tastiest pie. In Winnipeg, La Pizza Week already has in excess of 100 participating restaurants.

“La Poutine Week in February was our biggest festival ever. And now the timing for La Pizza Week is perfect,” said Na’eem Adam, co-founder of La Pizza Week. “We got overwhelmingly positive feedback from restaurants and fans and felt a responsibility to contribute even more to our mission; help local restaurant communities.”

The goal of La Pizza Week is to support local restaurants by increasing their sales and awareness by participating.

Foodies can vote for their favourite pizzas at LaPizzaWeek.com. Restaurant winners will be crowned for fun bragging rights in the following categories: most outrageous pizza, the judge’s choice as well as awards given out by La Pizza Week’s partners, SkipTheDishes and Saputo.