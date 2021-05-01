273 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday; 2 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 38,995.

Two additional deaths were also reported:

• A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region

• A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Emerson Health Centre

Health officials say there are 2,468 active cases, 35,551 people have recovered. Hospitalization data is not available due to a technical issue. The death toll in the province is 976.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 14 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 17 cases in the Northern health region

• 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 cases in the Southern Health region

• 199 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,346 laboratory tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 664,305.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.