The City of Winnipeg has rescheduled registration for swimming lessons in the Spring Leisure Guide to May 3.

Registration will now open at 8 a.m. Monday for Winnipeg residents, with lessons beginning Sunday, May 9.

Residents can register online, by calling 311, or in-person at 395 Main St., Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Customers wishing to register in person are reminded that they are required to wear a face mask and must maintain physical distancing.